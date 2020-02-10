UrduPoint.com
Nation Facing Consequences Of Flawed Policies Of Previous Governments :Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said people were fully aware of the fact that the opposition, pretending to worry about public relief, was actually making hue and cry for ensuring personal interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said people were fully aware of the fact that the opposition, pretending to worry about public relief, was actually making hue and cry for ensuring personal interests. In a tweet, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the entire nation was facing the consequences of the flawed policies of previous governments. She said those, who left the country in debt trap, were now trying to prove themselves as the sympathizers of people.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully cognizant of the problems, faced by the masses and steps were being taken to provide relief to them.

National institutions were the real strength of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the identity of the nation, she remarked.� She said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman illogical statements reflected his frustration and added it appeared that Maulana was finding it difficult to digest the failure of 'Azadi March'.

She advised Fazalur Rehman to wait for 2023 elections, instead of wasting his own and his party workers energies.

She remarked though Maulana Fazalur Rehman had come to remove the government, butafter the March, it has became further stronger and those who used his shoulder, had somehowreached London.

