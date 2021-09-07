Nation feels proud of PAF falcons: Farrukh Habib

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for defending the country's airspace on September 7, 1965 in an impeccable show of valor and skill against India

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for defending the country's airspace on September 7, 1965 in an impeccable show of valor and skill against India.

In a tweet, he also eulogized legendary war hero MM Alam for shooting down five warplanes of India in less than one minute during war of 1965 between Pakistan and India.

Farrukh said the whole nation was proud of its PAF's falcons.

