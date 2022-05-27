Nation forced to reap crop of inflation sown by Imran: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had sown the crop of inflation, made agreements on strict conditions and set a record of corruption.

In a tweet, she said today the nation was forced to reap that crop in the form of inflation and increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The minister said that Imran announced subsidy on petroleum products but ruined the national exchequer. She demanded that he should be held accountable for this crime.