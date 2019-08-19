Nation fully backing Army over Kashmir issue: PML-N leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N's MPA, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar Monday said that the nation had been supporting Pak Army over Kashmir issue, as saying, "Nation stands by Pak Army over Kashmir issue".

He was addressing Kashmir Solidarity Convention held at his residence here. He said that India had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir by using dangerous weapons against them. "Indian forces have been using cluster bombs and pallet guns against Kashmiris," he said, urging international community to take notice of brutalities of Indian forces.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi had badly damaged democratic system of his own country by abolishing special status of Kashmir in Indian constitution. He, however, said that India never could stop Kashmiris from raising voice for protection of their rights.

He said that Pakistan is an atomic power as saying credit went to former premier, Nawaz Sharif for carrying out atomic experience. He said that Pakistan had a brave army that could foil nefarious designs of the enemies of the country.