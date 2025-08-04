Nation gears up to celebrate 78th Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal

As the 78th Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is palpable throughout the nation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) As the 78th Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is palpable throughout the nation.

From major cities to rural towns, preparations are intensifying for the nationwide celebrations that will include flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to national heroes, cultural programmes, and fireworks.

In Rawalpindi, the festive atmosphere is building up as local vendors have begun setting up stalls brimming with green and white buntings, national flags, banners, and portraits of those who played key roles in the country's creation. Streets and markets are gradually transforming with decorations and patriotic merchandise.

National songs are resonating on radio and television, uniting citizens with messages of pride, resilience, and solidarity.

Across the country, prominent government buildings will be adorned with lights, and the national flag will be hoisted to mark the day in a dignified and spirited manner.

Educational institutions are also preparing special events to engage students in the national celebration, including speeches, plays, and patriotic song performances. In the spirit of generosity, sweets and food will be distributed among the underprivileged.

The day serves not only as a celebration of freedom but also as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country's independence and the continued responsibility to safeguard its values.