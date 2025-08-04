Nation Gears Up To Celebrate 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:25 PM
As the 78th Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is palpable throughout the nation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) As the 78th Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is palpable throughout the nation.
From major cities to rural towns, preparations are intensifying for the nationwide celebrations that will include flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to national heroes, cultural programmes, and fireworks.
In Rawalpindi, the festive atmosphere is building up as local vendors have begun setting up stalls brimming with green and white buntings, national flags, banners, and portraits of those who played key roles in the country's creation. Streets and markets are gradually transforming with decorations and patriotic merchandise.
National songs are resonating on radio and television, uniting citizens with messages of pride, resilience, and solidarity.
Across the country, prominent government buildings will be adorned with lights, and the national flag will be hoisted to mark the day in a dignified and spirited manner.
Educational institutions are also preparing special events to engage students in the national celebration, including speeches, plays, and patriotic song performances. In the spirit of generosity, sweets and food will be distributed among the underprivileged.
The day serves not only as a celebration of freedom but also as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country's independence and the continued responsibility to safeguard its values.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..4 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui5 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history5 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law6 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister6 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister6 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy6 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk7 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July7 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch7 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..7 hours ago