Open Menu

Nation Gears Up To Celebrate 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:25 PM

Nation gears up to celebrate 78th Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal

As the 78th Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is palpable throughout the nation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) As the 78th Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is palpable throughout the nation.

From major cities to rural towns, preparations are intensifying for the nationwide celebrations that will include flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to national heroes, cultural programmes, and fireworks.

In Rawalpindi, the festive atmosphere is building up as local vendors have begun setting up stalls brimming with green and white buntings, national flags, banners, and portraits of those who played key roles in the country's creation. Streets and markets are gradually transforming with decorations and patriotic merchandise.

National songs are resonating on radio and television, uniting citizens with messages of pride, resilience, and solidarity.

Across the country, prominent government buildings will be adorned with lights, and the national flag will be hoisted to mark the day in a dignified and spirited manner.

Educational institutions are also preparing special events to engage students in the national celebration, including speeches, plays, and patriotic song performances. In the spirit of generosity, sweets and food will be distributed among the underprivileged.

The day serves not only as a celebration of freedom but also as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country's independence and the continued responsibility to safeguard its values.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

4 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

6 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

6 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan