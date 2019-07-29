UrduPoint.com
Nation Gives Voted PTI To Eliminate Corruption: MNA Nusrat Wahid

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:29 PM

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid has said the nation voted to her pasty to eliminate the menace of corruption from the society and remove the old orthodox policies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid has said the nation voted to her pasty to eliminate the menace of corruption from the society and remove the old orthodox policies.

She expressed these views during a gathering organised in connection with "Yum-e-Tashkur" which was held at Qayaumabad PS 97 and NA 241, said a statement on Sunday.

The MNA reiterated that the PTI will never ever move back from their commitments.

She said that the action will continue against corrupt elements those who are involved in money laundering and bogus bank accounts.

