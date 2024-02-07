Open Menu

Nation Goes To Poll Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Polling will begin on the three national and six provincial assembly seats of Hyderabad on February 8 from 8 am, which will continue till 5 pm without any break

The Election Commission has completed the arrangements for the elections in the district, the number of registered voters in four talukas of the district is 1225147.

In which the number of male voters is 662713 while the number of female voters is 562434. Out of 843 polling stations, 3219 polling booths have been set up in the district, 365 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 181 highly sensitive.

