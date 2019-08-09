UrduPoint.com
Nation, govt, opposition united on Kashmir issue: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Friday said that whole nation including government and opposition parties were united on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Friday said that whole nation including government and opposition parties were united on Kashmir issue.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, he said that India has imposed curfew and landlocked whole Indian Occupied Kashmir to hide its failure.

He said that it would affect the peace of the whole world. He said that Pakistan peace desire should not be considered her weakness.

More Stories From Pakistan

