Nation Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In PIA Plane Crash : Ziaullah Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash Friday express his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost lives in tragic PIA plan crash in Karachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash Friday express his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost lives in tragic PIA plan crash in Karachi.

In his condolence message, he said, " saddened over devastating PIA planecrash near model colony Karachi. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the deceased and their families. A tragic incident in Ramadan and just before eid".

He said tragic incident has made whole nation grieved.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

