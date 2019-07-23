(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the whole nation was happy over the successful ongoing visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States (US)

He said the visit had portrayed Prime Minister Imran Khan as a patriot and honest leader.

Terming the visit historical, he said the prime minister had raised the lingering Kashmir issue with the US President Donald Trump.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister appreciated the offer of Donald Trump to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir dispute.

He said discussion between two head of states were held on Kashmir and Afghanistan issue and both Pakistan and the US were now enjoying good cordial bilateral ties. The US president desired for enhancing trade between the two countries, he added.

Pakistan was playing an important role for regional peace and security, the minister added.