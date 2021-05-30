(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government adopted pro-industrial policies, and now the nation is harvesting its fruits in the form of enhanced economic activities.

She was talking to the media before inauguration of mobile vaccination campaign for journalists at the district council hall, here on Sunday. She said that when the PTI took over the government, the economy was in a shambles. She said that due to ill-conceived policies of the previous government, workers were facing worst-ever crisis. But now, industrial sector is in full bloom, not only in Faisalabad but also in Sialkot, Gujranwala and other industrial cities of the province.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had made a viable and productive policy. In the first phase, the industrial sector was revived and now it was yielding its positive results. In the second and third phases, the government would ensure continuity and sustainability of the industrial sector, she added.

The SACM said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, the government saved Rs 70 billion from the non-development budget through the austerity measures. Now that amount was being spent to extend support to the industrial sector, in addition to construction of hospitals and roads, she added.

She said that the government retrieved 6,000 acres of agricultural and commercial lands from qabza mafia.

She said that by the end of December this year, every individual would get a health card. Similarly, Ehsaas programme, education, Kisan and social welfare programmes have been launched, which would help the PTI government transform the country into a model welfare state.

She also paid homage to the media community, saying they were playing the frontline role in national development. After Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, a mobile vaccination camp has also been established for the journalist community of Faisalabad, she added.

She said Rs 26 million has so far been doled out to the affected journalists and more funds would also be provided for the purpose.

Responding to a question about Rana Sanaullah of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), she said that he was an immature politician, who was neither sincere to himself nor with his party. He was only trying to get relief in his narcotics case.

Faizullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture, and others were also present.