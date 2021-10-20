Central Deputy General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi has said that the nation has full confidence into Prime Minister Imran Khan's honesty and integrity and it stands with him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Central Deputy General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi has said that the nation has full confidence into Prime Minister Imran Khan's honesty and integrity and it stands with him.

He expressed these views while addressing the Workers Convention at NA-253 New Karachi here on Wednesday, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that overall inflation across the globe has also affected the situation in Pakistan but the economic conditions of the country would further improve soon and the people will get rid of inflation.

A large number of leaders and workers attended the workers convention of the PTI.

President of Justice Welfare Wing Karachi Aslam Ali Jan, Faisal Shahid, Aslam Rajput and others also spoke on the occasion.

Ashraf Qureshi said that the nation is well aware that looting of former rulers and the plunder of the national resources are reasons behind the economic crisis.

The economic conditions will further improve soon due to better policies of the present government and the people will get rid of the inflation, he added.

He urged the workers to maintain unity among their ranks, and the parliamentarians should make efforts to solve the problems of the people and the workers.