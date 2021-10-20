UrduPoint.com

Nation Has Confidence Into PM Imran Khan's Honesty: PTI Leader Ashraf Jabbar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty: PTI leader Ashraf Jabbar

Central Deputy General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi has said that the nation has full confidence into Prime Minister Imran Khan's honesty and integrity and it stands with him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Central Deputy General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi has said that the nation has full confidence into Prime Minister Imran Khan's honesty and integrity and it stands with him.

He expressed these views while addressing the Workers Convention at NA-253 New Karachi here on Wednesday, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that overall inflation across the globe has also affected the situation in Pakistan but the economic conditions of the country would further improve soon and the people will get rid of inflation.

A large number of leaders and workers attended the workers convention of the PTI.

President of Justice Welfare Wing Karachi Aslam Ali Jan, Faisal Shahid, Aslam Rajput and others also spoke on the occasion.

Ashraf Qureshi said that the nation is well aware that looting of former rulers and the plunder of the national resources are reasons behind the economic crisis.

The economic conditions will further improve soon due to better policies of the present government and the people will get rid of the inflation, he added.

He urged the workers to maintain unity among their ranks, and the parliamentarians should make efforts to solve the problems of the people and the workers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Unity Foods Limited NA-253

Recent Stories

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to app ..

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to applicants: KP Law Minister

1 minute ago
 Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad ..

Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Foundin ..

Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Founding Day of AJK government on Oc ..

3 minutes ago
 Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman ..

Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman Nazar visits RCB

4 minutes ago
 'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA ..

'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA

4 minutes ago
 Advisor to CM Sindh expresses condolences to Secre ..

Advisor to CM Sindh expresses condolences to Secretary Sindh Assembly

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.