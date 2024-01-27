Nation Has Potential To Put Country On Development Path: President
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday that the nation had the potential to put the country on the path to prosperity and development.
While addressing the 31st Convocation of the University of Karachi here, he said that the country could be rehabilitated in five to ten years.
He said that humanity is reaching the skies through science and technology these days.
Congratulating the graduating students and scholars, Dr Arif Alvi said that around two crore and 62 thousand children were out of school.
He said that the elite segment of society should come forward and play its role in bringing these children to the schools.
Stressing the need for creating an environment of moral and ethical thinking and values, he said that education did not become only the base of morality and ethics.
The president said that moral and ethical values were promoted by parents, teachers, and the environment of society.
He urged the graduating students to play a specific role in the promotion of moral values.
Speaking on Israeli brutalities in Gaza, he said that the intellectual battles had turned into western interests in the world. Dr Alvi said that he was emphasizing morality merely because, these days, educated people have committed more brutalities in the world.
He said that the circulation of video and audio clips on social media had created an environment of out-of-context conversations and stressed the need for learning communication skills to cope with these challenges.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi also addressed the convocation.
The President, who is also the Chancellor of the public universities, put medals on the graduating students and scholars on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak High Commission hosts IBA delegation10 minutes ago
-
Boycotting election wrong decision: Alwari50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Permanent Mission attends int’l event at WCO59 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s voters to vote for PPP; says PPP candidate60 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city1 hour ago
-
DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for General Elections2 hours ago
-
Six profiteers held2 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out at cotton box factory2 hours ago
-
CDA unveils ambitious green initiatives for Islamabad's Eco-friendly future2 hours ago
-
CTD arrests terrorist in Jamshoro3 hours ago
-
Mainly cold weather likely to persist in most areas of country3 hours ago
-
PMD forecast rain in most parts of country from today3 hours ago