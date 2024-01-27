Open Menu

Nation Has Potential To Put Country On Development Path: President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday that the nation had the potential to put the country on the path to prosperity and development.

While addressing the 31st Convocation of the University of Karachi here, he said that the country could be rehabilitated in five to ten years.

He said that humanity is reaching the skies through science and technology these days.

Congratulating the graduating students and scholars, Dr Arif Alvi said that around two crore and 62 thousand children were out of school.

He said that the elite segment of society should come forward and play its role in bringing these children to the schools.

Stressing the need for creating an environment of moral and ethical thinking and values, he said that education did not become only the base of morality and ethics.

The president said that moral and ethical values were promoted by parents, teachers, and the environment of society.

He urged the graduating students to play a specific role in the promotion of moral values.

Speaking on Israeli brutalities in Gaza, he said that the intellectual battles had turned into western interests in the world. Dr Alvi said that he was emphasizing morality merely because, these days, educated people have committed more brutalities in the world.

He said that the circulation of video and audio clips on social media had created an environment of out-of-context conversations and stressed the need for learning communication skills to cope with these challenges.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi also addressed the convocation.

The President, who is also the Chancellor of the public universities, put medals on the graduating students and scholars on the occasion.

