Nation has rejected politics of ‘chaos and anarchy': Tarar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday called out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for pursuing the politics of "chaos and anarchy", citing its violent conspiracy of May 9 arson.

Talking to the media at the Nur Khan Airbase, the minister said the people of Pakistan wanted the politics of progress and welfare which is manifested by the people-friendly initiatives of the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the national economy is taking off with the pakistan stock exchange crossing the historical milestone of 100,000 points, and inflation plummeting to 6.9 per cent from 32 per cent, while foreign exchange reserves are swelling with a significant increase in exports, and also remittances that jumped to $8.8 billion in the first quarter.

He said two major commodities including electricity and petrol are cheaper than previous years, while interest rate and KIBOR stood at 15 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. “This shows the economy is progressing and attracting foreign investment,” he added.

The minister said a high-level delegation from Belarus has already arrived in Pakistan the other day, while its President Alexander Lukashenko has just arrived in Islamabad. He said this is a historical visit for the bilateral relations of the two countries that enjoyed three decades of diplomatic ties.

Tarar called the two countries’ friendship and partnership “exemplary” while lauding the sentiments of the President for the people of Pakistan.

The visit of the President of a friendly country to Pakistan is welcoming development, he said, adding a number of business-to-business Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) would be signed during the visit to enhance the cooperation in multiple areas which would eventually benefit the masses.

He said the defence cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus is exemplary, while cooperation in other areas such as agriculture, agro processing, pharmaceutical, and textile will see an increase in the coming days.

He said today Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had welcomed the Foreign Minister of Belarus and both had discussed matters of mutual interest.

The minister said the current visit is the follow-up to a productive meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Alexander Lukashenko at the Astana during the SCO Summit.

He said the Belarusian President had visited Pakistan during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who also visited Belarus on official visit. He said a warm welcome has been accorded to the President on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.