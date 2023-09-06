Open Menu

Nation Holds Its Martyrs, Ghazis In High Esteem; Profoundly Indebted For Ultimate Sacrifices: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Nation holds its martyrs, ghazis in high esteem; profoundly indebted for ultimate sacrifices: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, on the eve of Defence and Martyrs' Day Wednesday, said: "We hold our Shuhudas and Ghazis in high esteem and are profoundly indebted to them for offering the ultimate sacrifice and thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy." In his message on the occasion of National Defence and Martyrs' Day, the Defence Minister termed September 6 as a milestone in the annals of national history.

Hyder said it reminded the entire nation of the indomitable courage and unparalleled sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces for the defence of our motherland.

"Pakistan is a responsible state with an impregnable defence. Over the years, Pakistan's defence capability has evolved substantially and Alhamdolillah, the country has made significant strides toward self-reliance in the field of defence.

The entire nation and government of Pakistan commend the sacrifices, professionalism, and grit of our Armed Forces," he added.

The minister further said Pakistan would continue to promote peace in the world. "Pakistan will, Insha Allah, soon rise above all challenges, as always, our Armed Forces, with their valour and bravery, will continue to defend every inch of our sacred land," he added.

He urged the nation to renew its pledge on this historic day to remain united, vigilant, and ready for the defence of our beloved country at all costs. "May Allah give us the courage and strength to live up to the expectations of our valiant nation, Aameen. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad," he ended.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Anwar Ali May September All Government

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

2 hours ago
OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

2 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Represent ..

UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Representative for the Gulf

2 hours ago
 US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan