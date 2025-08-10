Nation honoring ‘Angel of Leprosy’ Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) German doctor Ruth Pfau’s selfless services were remembered on her 8th death anniversary on Sunday (today) where media platforms across Pakistan paid tribute to her unwavering dedication and lifelong mission to eradicate leprosy from the country.

Born on September 9, 1929, in Leipzig, Germany, Dr. Ruth Pfau was a German Catholic nun and physician who made Pakistan her home in 1961.

She devoted over five decades to the relentless fight against leprosy, transforming the lives of thousands and bringing dignity, care and healing to society’s most marginalized, local news channels

reported.

In recognition of her unparalleled service to humanity, she was honored with some of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards, including the Hilal-i-Pakistan, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam, and Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

Reverently known as the “Mother Teresa of Pakistan,” Dr. Pfau’s tireless commitment to humanitarian work earned her deep national reverence and international acclaim.

She passed away in Karachi on August 10, 2017, leaving behind an enduring legacy of compassion, resilience and hope for generations to come especially for those suffering from neglected tropical diseases and social exclusion.