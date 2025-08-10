Open Menu

Nation Honoring ‘Angel Of Leprosy’ Dr. Ruth Pfau On Her 8th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Nation honoring ‘Angel of Leprosy’ Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) German doctor Ruth Pfau’s selfless services were remembered on her 8th death anniversary on Sunday (today) where media platforms across Pakistan paid tribute to her unwavering dedication and lifelong mission to eradicate leprosy from the country.

Born on September 9, 1929, in Leipzig, Germany, Dr. Ruth Pfau was a German Catholic nun and physician who made Pakistan her home in 1961.

She devoted over five decades to the relentless fight against leprosy, transforming the lives of thousands and bringing dignity, care and healing to society’s most marginalized, local news channels

reported.

In recognition of her unparalleled service to humanity, she was honored with some of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards, including the Hilal-i-Pakistan, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam, and Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

Reverently known as the “Mother Teresa of Pakistan,” Dr. Pfau’s tireless commitment to humanitarian work earned her deep national reverence and international acclaim.

She passed away in Karachi on August 10, 2017, leaving behind an enduring legacy of compassion, resilience and hope for generations to come especially for those suffering from neglected tropical diseases and social exclusion.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

1 hour ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

5 hours ago
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

13 hours ago
 UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

14 hours ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

14 hours ago
 Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

14 hours ago
 Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan