Nation honors legendary folk singer Reshma on 11th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The 11th death anniversary of iconic folk singer Reshma, was marked on Sunday with Pakistan's music fraternity and fans paying heartfelt tributes to the Queen of Folk Music, recognizing her remarkable talent in Pakistan's cultural landscape.

The iconic singer shot to stardom with her household and everlasting song ‘Lambi Judai’.

Her fans are all set to observe her 11th death anniversary, remembering her performance in the music arena, and her skills in singing folk songs.

The fans also remembered her as the ‘Nightingale of Desert’ due to her strong grip on folk singing.

Legends like Reshma were born centuries ago as she was a natural singer and those who have a natural style can never die, they are made for their art which keeps them alive forever in their hearts.

Reshma has her own identity and her quality of voice still mesmerizes music lovers and compels them to admire her.

The folk singer was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her services to the field of folk songs and her powerful singing style.

Reshma recorded various folk songs for Radio Pakistan. Her first project with the company “Laal Meri” was an instant hit and she got fame with several television appearances in the 1960s.

Reshma contributed songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry.

Some of her most memorable songs include “Laal Meri”, “Hai O Rabba Nahion Lagda Dil Mera”, “Ankhiyan No Rehen De” and “Lambi Judai” among others.

She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore after suffering from throat cancer for several years.