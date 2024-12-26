Nation Honors Parveen Shakir's Enduring Legacy On 30th Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Thursday (December 26) marks a poignant day in Pakistan's literary Calendar as the nation observed the 30th death anniversary of its cherished Parveen Shakir, the illustrious poetess affectionately known as the "poet of Fragrance," whose contributions to Pakistani literature remain unparalleled.
Born in Karachi on November 24, 1952, Parveen Shakir became a prominent figure in the literary landscape after successfully passing the competitive examination for civil service, ptv news channel
reported.
Parveen Shakir started writing from a young age, she wrote both prose and poetry and also contributed in writing columns in urdu newspaper, and fewer were written in English dailies.
In 1977, she made her literary debut with the publication of her first poetry collection, 'Khushbu' (Fragrance), which garnered exceptional acclaim within literary circles.
Her popular poetry work includes Sad-barg, Khud Kalami and Inkar which were compiled in the book Mah-e-Tamam.
She was awarded one of the highest honors of Pakistan, the Pride of Performance for her outstanding contributions in Literature.
Parveen Shakir died in a road accident in Islamabad in 1994 at age of forty-two.
Recent Stories
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation honors Parveen Shakir's enduring legacy on 30th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Man killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates state-of-the-art passport and immigration Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 87 properties2 minutes ago
-
NDF pays rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 34,600 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets UAE minister in Ghotki52 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held:1 hour ago
-
Pak-Turkiye centuries-bound ties to develop further in future: Tarar1 hour ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food packages to Khurram IDPs in Hangu1 hour ago
-
Generous book donation to UoS enhances academic resources:1 hour ago
-
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices1 hour ago