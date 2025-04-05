Open Menu

Nation Honours Ghulam Farid Sabri' S Contribution To Qawwali On 31st Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Nation honours Ghulam Farid Sabri' s contribution to Qawwali on 31st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The nation Saturday paid rich tribute to the legendary Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri on his 31st death anniversary, remembering his soulful voice and unforgettable contributions to the world of Qawwali.

Ghulam Farid Sabri, along with his brother Maqbool Sabri, formed one of the most iconic Qawwali duos of all time, mesmerizing audiences with their powerful and emotive renditions of classical and Sufi poetry, media channels reported.

Their unique blend of traditional and modern styles helped popularize Qawwali globally, earning them numerous accolades and a lasting legacy in the world of music, report added.

"Mera Koi Nahin Hai Tere Siwa", "Bhardo Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad" and "Taajdar-e-Haram" are some of their most acclaimed qawwalis.

The Sabri brothers' audio cassettes were incredibly popular, flying off the shelves as they recorded Qawwalis for various films, including Ishq Habib, Chand Sooraj, Ilzaam, Bin Badal Barsat, and Sachai.

Ghulam Farid Sabri' s captivating voice transcended borders, entrancing listeners not only in Pakistan but worldwide.

His untimely passing on April 5, 1994, following a prolonged illness, was a significant loss, yet his musical legacy endures, continuing to captivate and inspire audiences to this day.

Recent Stories

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

41 minutes ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury a ..

Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face

2 hours ago
 New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against ..

New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-tim ..

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

3 hours ago
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boo ..

Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power

4 hours ago
 Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

5 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

12 hours ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan