Nation Honours Ghulam Farid Sabri' S Contribution To Qawwali On 31st Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The nation Saturday paid rich tribute to the legendary Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri on his 31st death anniversary, remembering his soulful voice and unforgettable contributions to the world of Qawwali.
Ghulam Farid Sabri, along with his brother Maqbool Sabri, formed one of the most iconic Qawwali duos of all time, mesmerizing audiences with their powerful and emotive renditions of classical and Sufi poetry, media channels reported.
Their unique blend of traditional and modern styles helped popularize Qawwali globally, earning them numerous accolades and a lasting legacy in the world of music, report added.
"Mera Koi Nahin Hai Tere Siwa", "Bhardo Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad" and "Taajdar-e-Haram" are some of their most acclaimed qawwalis.
The Sabri brothers' audio cassettes were incredibly popular, flying off the shelves as they recorded Qawwalis for various films, including Ishq Habib, Chand Sooraj, Ilzaam, Bin Badal Barsat, and Sachai.
Ghulam Farid Sabri' s captivating voice transcended borders, entrancing listeners not only in Pakistan but worldwide.
His untimely passing on April 5, 1994, following a prolonged illness, was a significant loss, yet his musical legacy endures, continuing to captivate and inspire audiences to this day.
