Nation indebted to 10 Pak soldiers martyred along Pak-Afghan border: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the nation was indebted to 10 valiant soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in two separate terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan and Balochistan

In the first incident, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred consequent to firing by terrorists from across the Afghan border at a patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district. In the second incident, four armed forces personnel were martyred when the militants opened fire at a contingent of Frontier Corps Balochistan troops during a combing / sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat area.

"Their sacrifice along with the sacrifices of thousands of our soldiers continue to fortify our resolve to defeat terrorism," the foreign minister said in a tweet.

While sharing the images of an army officer martyred in one of the attacks, Qureshi said, "I want to show the world the face of a young officer Captain Aaqib Javed martyred today who was meant to get married on the 24th of August."