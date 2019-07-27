UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Indebted To 10 Pak Soldiers Martyred Along Pak-Afghan Border: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:04 PM

Nation indebted to 10 Pak soldiers martyred along Pak-Afghan border: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the nation was indebted to 10 valiant soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in two separate terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the nation was indebted to 10 valiant soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in two separate terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan and Balochistan.

In the first incident, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred consequent to firing by terrorists from across the Afghan border at a patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district. In the second incident, four armed forces personnel were martyred when the militants opened fire at a contingent of Frontier Corps Balochistan troops during a combing / sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat area.

"Their sacrifice along with the sacrifices of thousands of our soldiers continue to fortify our resolve to defeat terrorism," the foreign minister said in a tweet.

While sharing the images of an army officer martyred in one of the attacks, Qureshi said, "I want to show the world the face of a young officer Captain Aaqib Javed martyred today who was meant to get married on the 24th of August."

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Terrorist Afghanistan North Waziristan Fire Militants Balochistan World Army Married Young Turbat August Border From

Recent Stories

Officials Say 87 People Killed in June 3 Military ..

4 seconds ago

Water outflow from Tarbela Dam increases

4 minutes ago

UAE heroes harvest 23 gold medals in Abu Dhabi Gra ..

19 minutes ago

Bernal set for Tour victory ahead of Paris parade

4 minutes ago

'Doping is doping' - Australian's positive test hi ..

4 minutes ago

Intermittent heavy rain plays havoc in parts of AJ ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.