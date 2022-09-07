(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for rendering immense sacrifices in the 1965 war and defending the country's aerial frontiers.

"The defenders of the country's aerial frontiers always proved that any malice shown by the enemy would be thwarted effectively," he said in a tweet on PAF Day.

Nation on September 7 observed the 57th Air Force Day across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of the PAF for sacrificing their lives in defence of the homeland.

PM Sharif said Pakistanis were grateful to Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui, Flight Lieutenant Younas Hassan, Flying Officer Muhammad Afzal, Squadron Leader Muniruddin, and all martyrs of the PAF.

"With their great sacrifices, these heroes crushed the nefarious designs of the four times bigger enemy," he said.