Nation Indebted To Sacrifices Of Martyred Troops: President Alvi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Nation indebted to sacrifices of martyred troops: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the nation was indebted to the immense sacrifices rendered by the martyred soldiers for the sovereignty of their motherland.

In a message on the 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan – the recipient of the highest gallantry award Nishan-e-Haider, the president paid tribute to his valour and bravery.

President Alvi said the sacrifice of Captain Karnal Sher Khan and other martyrs would always be remembered.

