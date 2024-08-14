Nation is celebrating 78th Independence Day with zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Nation is celebrating 78th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of country.

The main feature of celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional, district and Tehsil headquarters throughout the country.

Meanwhile, roadside stalls selling flags, badges, stickers, and clothes have been set up in all cities of country.