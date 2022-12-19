Nation is proud of Bilawal for exposing real face of Modi: Hamayun

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world at the United Nations platform.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world at the United Nations platform.

"Modi is a certified terrorist who has always massacred Muslims and made life difficult for the minorities living in India and Muslim Kashmiris in illegally occupied Kashmir," Former President of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Hamayun Khan said here on Monday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed a mirror of reality to the Modi government in the United Nations meeting, he said.

Instead of demanding an apology from Pakistan's foreign minister, BJP and Modi government should tender an apology at the United Nations platform for giving exemption to terrorists and for unleashing barbarianism, brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in illegally occupied Kashmir and committing a massacre of Muslims in Kashmir and Gujrat.

The entire Pakistani nation is proud of PPP Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said adding that by challenging RSS terrorist Modi at the international forum, the Foreign Minister had reminded the memory of Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He said that all members and workers of the PPP are proud of their chairman and ready to give any sacrifice for the protection of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Hamayun said that the people of the Indian-backed political party in Pakistan were criticizing Bilawal Bhutto, which was highly condemnable. "Any propaganda against Pakistan and Foreign Minister Bilawal would not be tolerated under any circumstances," he warned.