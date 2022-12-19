UrduPoint.com

Nation Is Proud Of Bilawal For Exposing Real Face Of Modi: Hamayun

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Nation is proud of Bilawal for exposing real face of Modi: Hamayun

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world at the United Nations platform.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world at the United Nations platform.

"Modi is a certified terrorist who has always massacred Muslims and made life difficult for the minorities living in India and Muslim Kashmiris in illegally occupied Kashmir," Former President of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Hamayun Khan said here on Monday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed a mirror of reality to the Modi government in the United Nations meeting, he said.

Instead of demanding an apology from Pakistan's foreign minister, BJP and Modi government should tender an apology at the United Nations platform for giving exemption to terrorists and for unleashing barbarianism, brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in illegally occupied Kashmir and committing a massacre of Muslims in Kashmir and Gujrat.

The entire Pakistani nation is proud of PPP Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said adding that by challenging RSS terrorist Modi at the international forum, the Foreign Minister had reminded the memory of Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He said that all members and workers of the PPP are proud of their chairman and ready to give any sacrifice for the protection of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Hamayun said that the people of the Indian-backed political party in Pakistan were criticizing Bilawal Bhutto, which was highly condemnable. "Any propaganda against Pakistan and Foreign Minister Bilawal would not be tolerated under any circumstances," he warned.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Narendra Modi Gujrat Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DG, SBP inaugurates cricket pitch at Nishtar Park ..

DG, SBP inaugurates cricket pitch at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

2 minutes ago
 Nasir Javed appointed accountability court judge

Nasir Javed appointed accountability court judge

2 minutes ago
 Putin Arrives in Minsk to Hold Talks With Belarusi ..

Putin Arrives in Minsk to Hold Talks With Belarusian President on Security, Othe ..

2 minutes ago
 AIGP orders ramps, wheelchairs at all police stati ..

AIGP orders ramps, wheelchairs at all police stations to facilitate disabled per ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungary Able to Change Long-Term Contracts With Ga ..

Hungary Able to Change Long-Term Contracts With Gazprom Without EU Approval - Sz ..

9 minutes ago
 CCP takes action against PESCO for abusing its dom ..

CCP takes action against PESCO for abusing its dominant position

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.