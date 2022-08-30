Nation is standing with flood victims: Wardag

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Central President, Tehreek-e-Istqlal (TI), Rehmat Khan Wardag on Tuesday said the nation was going through a great tragedy and it was the duty of everyone to play a role in helping the flood-affected people.

In a statement issued here, he urged all political parties to work together for flood affectees by setting aside their political differences. He said the whole nation was standing by the flood victims.