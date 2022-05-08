Nation joins in praying for health of King Salman: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the entire Pakistani nation had joined him in praying for the early recovery and complete health of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "the entire Pakistani nation joins me in praying for the early recovery and complete health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques."