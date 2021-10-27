Nation knows about corruption of Sharif family: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab government Hassan Khawar on Tuesday said that the whole nation knows how the Sharif family looted and plundered the national resources.

While responding to the criticism made by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that Maryam Nawaz was making a futile effort to befool the nation, adding that facts should always be remembered before criticizing the government as the performance of the government remained excellent even during coronavirus pandemic and steps were taken to cater the needs of the lower strata to overcome economic difficulties.

He said that the government initiated Ehsaas programme under which 290 public welfare programmes were alone sufficient to shut the mouth of the opposition.

SACM said under Ehsaas programme 12000 rupees were being provided to registered families and under Ehsaas interest-free loan programme small business loans were released to business community in more than 100 districts of the country. He further said since July 2019 to till date 15000 loans had been issued worth rupees more than 53 billion.

Hasaan Khawar said that 512 Ehsaas registration desks were providing facilities throughout the country and the whole system was being monitored in a latest scientific manner to maintain transparency.