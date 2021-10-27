UrduPoint.com

Nation Knows About Corruption Of Sharif Family: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Nation knows about corruption of Sharif family: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab government Hassan Khawar on Tuesday said that the whole nation knows how the Sharif family looted and plundered the national resources.

While responding to the criticism made by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that Maryam Nawaz was making a futile effort to befool the nation, adding that facts should always be remembered before criticizing the government as the performance of the government remained excellent even during coronavirus pandemic and steps were taken to cater the needs of the lower strata to overcome economic difficulties.

He said that the government initiated Ehsaas programme under which 290 public welfare programmes were alone sufficient to shut the mouth of the opposition.

SACM said under Ehsaas programme 12000 rupees were being provided to registered families and under Ehsaas interest-free loan programme small business loans were released to business community in more than 100 districts of the country. He further said since July 2019 to till date 15000 loans had been issued worth rupees more than 53 billion.

Hasaan Khawar said that 512 Ehsaas registration desks were providing facilities throughout the country and the whole system was being monitored in a latest scientific manner to maintain transparency.

Related Topics

Loan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb July 2019 Family Government Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

30 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

1 hour ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

2 hours ago
 Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in majo ..

Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in major cabinet reshuffle

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on el ..

Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on election victory

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.