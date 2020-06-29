Nation, law enforcement agencies united against terrorism: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said entire nation, armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies of the country were united and firm against terrorism and extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said entire nation, armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies of the country were united and firm against terrorism and extremism.

"The enemy once again made an unsuccessful attempt to disrupt our peace and security, which has been effectively countered by our security forces," the foreign minister said in his statement over the militant attack at pakistan stock exchange in Karachi this morning.

Qureshi lauded the prompt action by police and law enforcement agencies that resulted in killing of terrorists on the spot.

He prayed for the martyred security guards who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for the early recovery of injured.\932