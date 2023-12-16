Open Menu

Nation, Leaders Vow For Peace On 9th Anniversary Of APS Peshawar Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The 9th anniversary of the heinous terrorist attack on Army Public school Peshawar, claiming the lives of approximately 150 individuals is being observed on Saturday across the country.

The ruthless assault on December 16, 2014, orchestrated by militants, resulted in the tragic loss of over 140 lives, predominantly students and teachers.

Nationwide, various activities and events are underway to commemorate the sacrifices of the innocent children.

On this solemn occasion, the entire nation, encompassing its leadership and civil society, pays homage to the martyred children and teachers, acknowledging their profound sacrifices.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, on the occasion, reaffirmed the nation's commitment to national, regional, and global peace.

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, described the Army Public School Peshawar massacre as a dark day in the national history, emphasizing that the memory of this horrific bloodshed remained vivid in the minds of every Pakistani. We will not forget the martyrs or this tragedy. We stand by the families of victims of terrorism, he said. Drawing on his personal connection as the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he expressed solidarity with the grief-stricken families.

