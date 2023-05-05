Nation learned from past achieve success : Kaira

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday said that nations who learned from their past remained successful

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday said that nations who learned from their past remained successful.

"We should work hard to achieve our targets," he said addressing a function organized in connection with the anniversary of Tipu Sultan.

"Of course, Tipu Sultan was a very great person and fought for the sake of national dignity and honor. He even sacrificed everything, so he is still alive in the minds of the nation," he added.

He emphasized the need for unity and hard work to meet the challenges of modern era.