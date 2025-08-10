Nation making full preparations to celebrate Independence Day with zeal: Farah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Farah Naz Akbar on Sunday emphasized that the whole nation was busy in making full preparations to celebrate Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm as August 14 a day of renewal of loyalty with Pakistan.

In her statement, the parliamentary secretary said that Pakistan was a great blessing from the Almighty and the axis of our happiness, hopes, and identity.

She reiterated that the entire nation was making full preparations to celebrate Independence Day as a historic victory in the recent war against biggest enemy India and consider every child of the country to be sacrificed for the motherland as their happiness and good fortune.

“Pakistani people saw independence after millions of sacrifices and today we stand at this juncture,” she added.

Farah Naz Akbar urged the young generation to celebrate Independence Day with prayers, blessings, respect for the national flag and the spirit of service to the people so that we can truly fulfill the right of this day.

She asked to parents, teachers and all segment of society to educate the new generation in such a way that they understand the value of freedom, the importance of sacrifices and patriotism.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary secretary said that Imran Niazi had showed his anti-nationalism by announcing bloodshed and riots on the occasion of the important day of Independence Day.

“Imran Niazi has planted the stain of politics of chaos in the country, which will also affect our future generations,” she concluded.