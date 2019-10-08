Nation marks 14th infamous anniversary of 2005 earthquake

The nation Tuesday marked 14th infamous anniversary of the devastating 2005 earthquake with a renewed pledge to become a more resilient country, transforming the disaster management bodies into vibrant and efficient responders in natural calamities and emergencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The nation Tuesday marked 14th infamous anniversary of the devastating 2005 earthquake with a renewed pledge to become a more resilient country, transforming the disaster management bodies into vibrant and efficient responders in natural calamities and emergencies.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for victims of the October 8, 2005 quake, which had shaken parts of the country with7.6 magnitude intensity on the Richter scale, especially in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A large number of people including family members, relatives and friends have visited the graveyards in the quake-hit areas. Memorial ceremonies were held in schools, colleges, private as well as government institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Islamabad and other cities of the country to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the deadly earthquake.

The tragedy had claimed lives of around 80,000 people, injured approximately 138,000 and rendered over 3.5 million homeless.

According to official figures as many as 19,000 children had died, most of them in widespread collapses of school buildings, while the quake had affected more than 500,000 families and killed around 250,000 farm animals. Besides, it damaged more than 780,000 structures including 17,000 school buildings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message on the National Resilience Day, reiterated that the government would continue taking all possible measures for a disaster resilient Pakistan through more effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

"Pakistan at the same time is committed to fulfill its responsibilities mandated under regional and global frameworks on the Disaster Risk Reduction to which we are a signatory," he said.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, said the observance of National Resilience Day was an occasion to evaluate and reiterate commitment at making greater preparedness to face natural calamities and by showing resolve for disaster risk reduction.

He also urged all the federal and provincial stakeholders to create synergies to ensure disaster risk reduction, preparedness, mitigation, and rehabilitation.

He paid tribute to the people of Pakistan who had exhibited courage, selflessness, spirit of sacrifice and resilience in the face of catastrophes.

Expressing his satisfaction, the president said that it was heartening to note that the national disaster management systems, led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), were engaged in creating public awareness and multi-level capacity-building.

Speaking at a function organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Society in commemoration of 2005 earthquake victims, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the country's youth to donate blood after every three months to cater to the blood requirement of patients suffering from various diseases including Thalassemia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his message said 14 years passed but the wounds of big human loss could not be healed. He prayed for the souls of deceased and for grant of patience to their families Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet said October 8 marked the day "personifying the resilience of Pakistani people". "Our hearts still pour out to those affected by the horrific earthquake," he said.

The NDMA commemorated the day with the earthquake victims of Mirpur in Azad Kashmir by holding two condolence references at villages Nakka and Sumwal Sharif. Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal along with all staff of NDMA and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority, Chairman Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi also attended the references.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said the government was determined to take every possible measure to effectively respond to any natural calamities.

Sardar Masood, in his message on the eve of 14th anniversary of October 2005 disastrous earthquake, said the catastrophe that had hit Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Poonch districts of the AJK, besides parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claimed thousands of lives of children, youth, women and old aged people, had pulled down public and private property on a large scale is still fresh in our minds.

He said those, who had experienced the natural calamity, would perhaps never forget it. "Those who departed us are still alive in our hearts, and we pray to the Almighty to rest them in eternal peace," he added.

The AJK president thanked the international community, particularly the brotherly Muslim countries of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, European countries and China for generously contributing to relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations, and helping in successfully meeting this gigantic challenge.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said sympathized with family members of the quake victims and said effective preventive measures could reduce the risks of natural calamities.

He said the departments concerned would have to be equipped with modern techniques and technology to cope with natural disasters, adding the Punjab Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 had also been established on modern lines.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an event was held at Babe Khyber to tribute to the victims of 8th October 2005 earthquake.

On directives of KP Chief Minister, special programmes were held across the province to create awareness among masses about natural catastrophes and its negative impact on human lives.

A spokesman of Provincial Relief Department in a statement said the KP government had been facing natural calamities due to climate and environmental changes, adding the provincial government was committed to reduce possible damages from natural calamities.