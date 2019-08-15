Nation marks Indian independence day as 'black day' to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The Pakistani nation marked Thursday - August 15 (Indian Independence Day) - as a black day to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) facing siege by brutal Indian forces for the last 12 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistani nation marked Thursday - August 15 ( Indian Independence Day) - as a black day to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) facing siege by brutal Indian forces for the last 12 days.

On the government's call to observe the August 15 as the black day, rallies were taken out in all big and small cities across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, with a renewed pledge to stand by their Kashmiri brethren should-to-shoulder till they achieved their legitimate of self-determination.

The participants of rallies were carrying black flags and chanting slogans against massive human rights violations being committed in the IoJ&K by the Indian forces, whose number had significantly increased after revocation of the articles 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution by New Delhi.

They urged the international community to play their due role to stop India from killing of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris, and giving them their legitimate right to self-determination.

Television channels aired special programmes throughout the day to highlight miseries of the Kashmiri people and India's nefarious design to suppress indigenous struggle of people of IoJ&K with their staff wearing black armbands.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said the Muslim community in Indian occupied Kashmir was facing grave danger of ethnic cleansing as the heavily militarized territory witnessed 12 days of curfew and complete communication blackout.

He alerted the world about the presence of extra troops and sending in of the goons of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, was responsible for earlier genocide of the Muslims in Gujarat.

"Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre & ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK?," the prime minister said, referring to the genocide that took place in Srebrenica town of Bosnia where over 8,000 Muslims were killed during the 1995 war.

Imran Khan said if the world remained silent, the region could face severe radicalization and violence.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission here to observe Indian independence day as black day strongly condemning its atrocities and brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, PTI Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani said the observance of black day was aimed at expressing indignation on Indian repression aggression against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said the Indian occupation forces had continued the worst atrocities and state terrorism against the people of IoJ&K, who were struggling for their right of self-determination.

PTI leader Asad Umar said the Kashmir was a disputed territory and matters pertaining to it could only be resolved under the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said the violence, curfew, ferocity, brutality and detention could never stop the freedom movements. Guns could not dampen the morale and the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, he added.

A PTI delegation also presented a memorandum to the representatives of United Nations Mission and Indian High Commission to convey the feelings and concerns of the people of Pakistan about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan told a seminar in Peshawar that the hegemonic policies of Modi government and the worst human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir had exposed the real face of so-called secular India.

The special assistant all the way travelled to Peshawar from Islamabad for addressing the seminar organized by the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) to observe India's independence day as 'black day' for expressing solidarity with the IoK people, who have been under curfew for the last 12 days facing immense problems, including acute shortage of foods, medicines and other basic amenities of life.

Dr Firdous said the inhuman treatment being meted to the besieged innocent Kashmiris in the held valley by the Indian occupation forces made the elements repent opposing the Two Nation Theory and backing a united India at the time of creation of Pakistan.

She said scrapping of Article 370 of Indian constitution had exposed nefarious designs of Narendra Modi against the Kashmiris. His government's unlawful decisions regarding the Indian occupied Kashmir had proved that there was no room for minorities in India, she added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah, Kashmiri leadership, politicians, civil society representatives human rights activists, journalists and lawyers attended the seminar.

Punjab Governor Ghulam Sarwar said the purpose of observing August 15 as black day was to protest against Indian violence on innocent people of IoJ&K and to give a clear message to unarmed Kashmiris that entire Pakistani nation was with them in their just cause of freedom.

He said all-out support would be extended to Kashmiris till they achieved their right of self-determination, adding overseas Pakistanis being ambassador of the country had an important role to highlight the miseries of their Kashmiri brethren at every fora.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet behind-closed-doors on Friday to take up Pakistan's request for the 15-member body to deal with the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmiri arising from New Delhi's decision to abolish the special status of the disputed region that have heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed the upcoming meeting of UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan's big success at diplomatic front, saying the situation had landed India in utmost panic.

He said the racist policies of Indian prime minister were heading towards a looming grave threat to the peace and security of South Asia.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam urged the world powers to play their due role for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue as per the wishes of people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Fakhar said,"The world powers, especially the five permanent members of United Nation Security Council should play their role for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue as per the resolutions passed by it in 1948-49." He said plebiscite was the only solution to the Kashmir issue and India could not crush the will of Kashmiris by deploying 900,000 troops in the area.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan stressed upon the UNSC to ensure implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit so as to avert the clouds of war hovering over South Asia.

Addressing a 25-member delegation of tv anchors and members of Pakistan Media Club in Muzaffarabad, he said cessation of bloodshed, establishment of durable peace, and resolution of disputes, that could cause human disasters, was the basic responsibility of the Security Council.