ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was observed across the country on Friday with due solemnity and pledges to follow his golden principles of "unity, faith and discipline".

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for departed soul and for prosperity and peace of the country.

Khateebs of all mosques held special Dua after Juma sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

President Dr Arif Alvi visited Mazar-e-Quaid along with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha, as well as marked his impressions in the visitors book.

Speaking on the occasion, he said following the rules and teachings of Jinnah was the only way for Pakistan to achieve the goals that have been set to become a successful nation.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while paying tribute to father of the nation said Quaid-e-Azam's vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan remains our goal.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles, courageous statesman and a fair-minded personality.

The establishment of a peaceful society based on the golden principles of justice, tolerance and brotherhood was the mission of the Quaid-e-Azam, the CM added.

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in his message regarding the day stressed the need to work hard to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country and have to make Pakistan a place where people live with freedom, dignity and honor as envisaged by the founder of the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz paid tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a tweet the minister said, Prime Minister, Imran Khan was committed to the mission of Quaid-e-Azam, and was determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid.

Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) organized a special sitting on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, former president and NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar and other prominent personalities shed light on Quaid's life, his political vision, principals and struggle for independent homeland.

Television and radio channels also aired programmes to pay homage to the great leader while newspapers published special editions to focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Like other parts of the country events were planned by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

The Quaid was born on September 25, 1876, in Karachi.

He received his Primary education in the city and went abroad for higher studies.

Under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muslims struggled for a separate country. Only a year after the establishment of Pakistan, he passed away on September 11, 1948.