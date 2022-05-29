Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with courage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The nation on Saturday observed the 24th Youm-e-Takbeer with prd and renewed zeal to confront all challenges with same courage and passion to remain steadfast against all odds for the safeguard of the country.

The 24th Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations were held ahead of the Diamond Jubilee 75th Independence Day celebrations whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced to hold a 10-day celebrations to commemorate the Day under the theme "Never bowed and will never bend our heads down".

The Armed forces also paid tribute to all those who worked selflessly and stayed steadfast against all odds to make the country's endeavour possible for achieving nuclear deterrence.

It said in a message: "Twenty four years ago on 28 May 1998, Pakistan established credible minimum nuclear deterrence, restoring balance of power in the region".

Congratulating the nation, leaderships and scientists on anniversary of nuclear tests, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated the commitment that there would be no compromise on Pakistan's independence, sovereignty and national interests.

She said Youm-e-Takbeer was a golden and memorable day in history of the country, when Pakistan declared that no one can enslave it. Youm-e-Takbeer was an announcement that Pakistan was free country and will remain free.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer and said the successful nuclear explosion carried out by the country in Chaghi on May 28, 1998 culminated Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's programme.

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti congratulated the nation on the occasion of "Youm-e-Takbeer" and said that May 28, 1998, holds a significant position in Pakistan's political and defense history.

He said that the Pakistani leadership raised not only the nation but also the entire Muslim Ummah with pride. "This day will always be written in golden letters in the history of Pakistan", he added.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada paid glowing tributes to former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and services of those scientists who made Pakistan's defense strong.

"Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of honour for the Pakistani nation and the Muslims all over the globe", he said.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would remain alive in the history of Pakistan for successfully conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, to safeguard the interest of the country and strengthen its defence.

In an interview with APP, in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, Irfan Siddiqui said "Youm-e-Takbeer is our identity and a great day when we nurtured our self respect, recognised status and rejected the pressure of the world".

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) congratulated the nation on historic 'Youm-e-Takbeer' while paying rich tributes to those who made efforts to fulfill the dream of making Pakistan into an atomic power and restored balance of power in the region.

Pakistan Muslim League-N Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Pakistan People's Party Senator Taj Haider and PPP MNA Naz Baloch said that every year, May 28, remind of Pakistan's desire for peace as well as the nation's unswerving resolve to defend its integrity, sovereignty and independence, adding, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the key architect of this programme.

The Pakistan Railways Lahore division organised a special ceremony to celebrate Youm e Takbeer. PR Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gul was the chief guest at the ceremony. Later, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed among the participants.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam said that Youm-e-Takbeer was being observed with national zeal and fervor to commemorate the day of historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

This day reminds us the services rendered by civilian and military leaders to make Pakistan a nuclear power, and this was the day when the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led the nation and Pakistan to become the 7th Nuclear Power in the world, he added.

Youm-e-Takbeer was also observed in Multan with national zeal and fervour to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

To better appreciate the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer, the day was celebrated with a number of ceremonies in different nooks and cranny of the city.

One of the major ceremonies titled as Takbeer Conference was held by NGO, Young Pakistanis Organisation (YPO) in collaboration with a private group of colleges.

It was presided over by Prof. Muhammad Yasir Tahir, Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, educationist Abid Imam Shah. While religious scholar Allama Abdul Majid Wattoo, Social Leader Hafiz Moin Khalid, Rasheed Abbas Khan and President YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem spoke to the participants among large number of students of the private college amassed to attend the event.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawyers' wing DI Khan observed Youm-e-Takbeer day at Peshawar High Court bench building in D.I. Khan.

PML-N organized a function in the High Court Bar and cut a cake in connection with the day.

Nuclear Institute of Medicine and Radiotherapy (NIMRA) Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro arranged a programme to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests to respond to India's nuclear tests conducted on May 11, which created an imbalance in regional power setup. Amid sanctions and pressure, Pakistan tested its nuclear might and balanced the equation.

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the Youm-e-Takbeer was an important day in the history of Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on the occasion of Yom-e-Takbeer, saying that the May 28 was a day of pride for the Pakistani nation and the whole Ummah.

PML-N Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji said that the entire nation was proud to have a nuclear power as Pakistan's defence had become invincible after nuclear tests in Chaghi on May 28, 1998.

District President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Mahabat Awan said that May 28 Youm-e-Takbeer was a day when in response to India's nuclear blasts, our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif decided to make the country's defense invincible despite all kinds of global pressure and tested nuclear explosions.

The Pakistan Center of Excellence in Nuclear Security (PCENS) while commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer reaffirmed the national resolve for the country's defence and socio-economic development through safe and peaceful use of nuclear technology.

PML-N leadership has made country's defense impregnable and no one can cast an evil eye towards Pakistan and its sovereignty, said the PML-N local leader and former MPA Tehseen Fawad on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Member National Assembly of PML-N Chaudhry Hamid Hameed said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defence of the country invincible on May 28 after the nuclear tests.

He said: "We celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28 when Nawaz Sharif without accepting any kind of pressure made Pakistan a nuclear power", adding that Pakistan was included in the ranks of nuclear countries of the world.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated the entire nation including the people of Balochistan on the occasion of celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz felicitating the nation on 'Youm-e-Takbeer' said May 28 is an important day in the political and defense history of Pakistan.

In his message, he lauded Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who made the defense of Pakistan impregnable.

PML-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer with party workers here at the party office and cut a cake to celebrate the successful atomic explosions carried out in Chaghi on May 28, 1998.