UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Missing Sagacious Leadership Of Benazir Bhutto In Challenges: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:43 PM

Nation missing sagacious leadership of Benazir Bhutto in challenges: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that nation was missing sagacious leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto when the country was facing extraordinary internal and external challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that nation was missing sagacious leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto when the country was facing extraordinary internal and external challenges.

In his message on the 67th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said that extraordinary challenges and difficult times were the actual litmus tests of the leadership and she always succeeded overcoming such crises and finally embraced martyrdom fighting the enemies of the country, said a press release issued here.

He said that as the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world Shaheed Mohtarma left innumerable and ineradicable imprints and impact on Pakistan's politics, economy, society and the defence vision.

"Restoration of 1973 Constitution in its original form, transfer of power to the Parliament, provincial autonomy, NFC Award, identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgilt-Baltistan, representation for women and minorities among other marginalized and weak segments at every forum, programmes for poverty alleviation, projects for development and welfare of people, and elimination of extremism and terrorism and different other steps are in fact, the result of life-long struggle of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir continued her struggle despite loss of her great father and two brothers for the people's rights fighting against the two brutal dictators finally defeating them through peaceful political agitation.

He said that thoughts and vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were still the actual resistance against the regressive and exploiting elements who consider people as herds of animal. "Forces who are scared of an unarmed girl yesterday are afraid of her name today," he added.

Bilawal said these were the same individuals and their retrogressive thinking who remain busy in conspiring to remove name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto from institutions and landmarks though they could not remove the memories of her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto shall also remain in the hearts and minds of 220 million people and their future generations.

He said that though Shaheed Mohtarma was not present physically among us but her vision and philosophy remains as the key and guiding light towards the glittering future of our nation.

Bilawal pledged that PPP would strictly follow and adhere to the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir for strengthening of the democracy, rule of law and the Constitution, respect to human rights, eradication of poverty and an egalitarian society.

"For accomplishing this mission, the PPP leadership and workers will be always be ready to offer every sacrifice during their generation to generation struggle," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Same Pakistan Peoples Party Women Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

1 hour ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

1 hour ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

1 hour ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

2 hours ago

Efforts on to find new world markets for Pak citru ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.