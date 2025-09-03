Nation Must Demonstrate Unity In Extending Help To Flood-hit Communities: Gilani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Chairman Senate of Pakistan Yousuf Raza Gilani appealed to the nation to stand united in extending help to the flood-hit communities saying it was time to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters facing worst flood situation
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan Yousuf Raza Gilani appealed to the nation to stand united in extending help to the flood-hit communities saying it was time to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters facing worst flood situation.
“These are the difficult times and we must unite in aid of relief efforts in greater public interest instead of resorting to undue criticism,” Gilani said while talking to media during visits to different flood relief camps in Multan including Jhok Vans, Basti Riaz Abad, and Lak Wala Nawabpur.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by the ongoing floods so far in Punjab and across the country, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said adding: ”Its not easy to leave homes but it becomes mandatory in times like these to save lives.”
He said, it was essential that the whole nation should stand shoulder to shoulder with their flood hit brethren in such times of need. He added that civil society organizations, local communities, administration and rescue and relief organizations were busy doing all what they can to extend a helping hand to the flood affected people.
Gilani said, he himself was visiting relief camps ceaselessly and has noticed cases of skin diseases and snake bite. He said, medicines were available in sufficient quantity at relief camps with doctors on duty to take care of the ailing flood affected people.
He said, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Multan today to reassure government’s support to the people in trouble till the time their life return to normal. He added, his sons gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister about problems being faced by the flood affected people and the relief efforts in progress. Chief Minister has promised full support to rebuild lives of the people.
Gilani said, today was a difficult day as official teams were ceaselessly monitoring the water level adding that all the departments and relief and rescue organizations were fully alert. He appealed the people who were still in the flood hit areas to leave and shift to safer places. He said, he was arranging 1000 more camps adding: “We are working as a team.”
He said, he has visited the protections Bunds proposed for breaching adding that relevant departments have their own SOPs and they will take decision in accordance with the situation.
He promised that government would make a thorough effort for loss assessment to compensate the flood hit people against their losses. MNA Ali Qasim Gilani, besides local landlords and political leaders were present.
