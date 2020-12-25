UrduPoint.com
Nation Must Follow Quaid-e-Azam's Vision For Betterment Of Country: DC Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:41 PM

Nation must follow Quaid-e-Azam's vision for betterment of country: DC Quetta

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday said we must renew our commitment to follow on the golden principle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in all walks of life for ensuring a better future of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday said we must renew our commitment to follow on the golden principle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in all walks of life for ensuring a better future of Pakistan.

On the occasion of the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, he said this day provides an opportunity to the Pakistani nation to play their role for development of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted people of Pakistan to follow the principles of justice, tolerance and equality and transcending religious belief.

He said Pakistani nation, following the principles of unity, firm belief and organization taught by Quaid-e-Azam, as a moderate and enlightened Islamic welfare state would be a role model for other nations of the world.

He said the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims was fulfilled by the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the form of the state of Pakistan.

He said Quaid-e-Azam had given us a free country after great sacrifices for the establishment of the Paksitan.

DC said we all have to follow in the footsteps and principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and make it our motto to serve the country.

