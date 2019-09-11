Nation Must Fulfill Dream Of Founders To Make Pakistan Great Country: President Alvi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that the Pakistani nation must fulfill the dream of founders to make Pakistan a great country in the world.
"On the 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, let us remember him for his struggle, for giving us a country, and focus on his advice for Unity, Faith & Discipline. We must fulfill our dream & that of our founders to make Pakistan a great country in the world," the president said in his twitter message.
The 71st death anniversary of father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Wednesday.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on 25th December, 1876. He was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan. Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14th August 1947 and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death.
He is revered in Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam and Baba-i-Qaum. Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948.
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that dream of Indian Sub-Continent's Muslims for an independent homeland was materialized under dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
In his message on Wednesday, he said that we are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principle and a courageous leader.
He said that Quaid-e-Azam's motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline is guarantor of progress and prosperity of country and Pakistan can get rid of all crises by following his golden principles.