Open Menu

Nation Must Identify Root Cause Of Myriad Problems Faced By Quaid’s Pakistan: Memon

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Nation must identify root cause of myriad problems faced by Quaid’s Pakistan: Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Nisar A Memon on Wednesday said on Quaid’s birthday - 25th Dec - the nation must identify the root cause of the myriad problems faced by Quaid’s country and put in place the necessary action programs to protect Pakistan and its people.

In his statement here on Quaid's 148th birthday, the Senator quotes Mr. Jinnah saying, "We are starting in days where there is no discrimination,no distinction between one community & another, no discrimination between one caste or creed & another. We are starting with this fundamental principle that we are all citizens & equal citizens of one state."

Related Topics

Pakistan All

Recent Stories

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Chri ..

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas

7 minutes ago
 Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of in ..

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridge ..

Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from T ..

Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday

27 minutes ago
 Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi du ..

Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours

39 minutes ago
 Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array o ..

Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..

42 minutes ago
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

56 minutes ago
 MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emirati ..

MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31

57 minutes ago
 PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers ..

PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Bil ..

American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Se ..

UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appear ..

Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan