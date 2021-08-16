Nation must realign its national approach to materialize vision of founding father: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said on Monday the nation must critically analyze its past history of 74 years through introspection and realign its national approach to materialize the vision of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and make Pakistan politically and economically a strong, respectable and prosperous country in the comity of nations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said on Monday the nation must critically analyze its past history of 74 years through introspection and realign its national approach to materialize the vision of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and make Pakistan politically and economically a strong, respectable and prosperous country in the comity of nations.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he said that Pakistan was a blessed country and it had the most talented stock in almost all segments of life. "Pakistan has won many nobel prizes, we have 50 airports and thirty thousand kilometer long motorways", he said, adding that similarly we have the largest mountain range of Karakoram and biggest earth-filled Tarbela Dam. He said that Pak armed forces were the best in the world and the country produce thirty thousand doctors and thirty thousand engineers every year. The Commissioner said, "We have an economy of 50 billion Dollars in addition to having legendary and epoch-making sportsmen like Jahangir Khan, Samiullah, Imran Khan and Javed Mian Dad who brought laurels to the country in Squash, hockey and cricket. He said that despite all these plus points, there was something wrong as Pakistan was dismembered in 1971 and our 35% population is still living below the poverty line. "We also faced worst type of terrorism for ten long years", he said and added that main cause of these problems is our individual approach towards the national issue.

He said that we must adopt a national approach to regain respect in the international community. Saqib Manan said, "We are facing a fifth generation war". "Our enemy is invisible but inflicting colossal loss to the nation and economy", he said and added that individuals with vague faith in Pak ideology and deprived segments are being abused for anti-Pakistan activities. He said, "We must make concerted and conscious efforts to promote and project a national approach to make Pakistan a stronger country".

He said, "We are blessed with the most precious asset of independence but it is not recognized and appreciated by most of us". He said that the people of Kashmir and Palestine were offering unprecedented sacrifices to get independence which was their fundamental right. Regarding clean and green Pakistan, he urged that every individual should plant at least two saplings.

He said that trees planted now would not only make the country neat, clean and lush green but it would also be an unprecedented gift for the coming generations. Earlier, FCCI president Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that Pakistan was a blessed country whichcame into being by offering unprecedented sacrifices. He stressed the need for promoting a nationalapproach which was a prerequisite to put Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity.