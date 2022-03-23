Nation must strengthen to shape Pakistan as per forefathers' vision: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday felicitated the nation on 82nd Pakistan Day and called the nation to strengthen its resolve for shaping the country as per the vision of the founding forefathers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday felicitated the nation on 82nd Pakistan Day and called the nation to strengthen its resolve for shaping the country as per the vision of the founding forefathers.

The NSA took to Twitter to congratulate the nation on Pakistan Day.

He wrote, "Congratulations to all Pakistanis as we celebrate Pakistan Day. Today is a day to be grateful for the independent homeland our forefathers worked tirelessly to achieve".

He further mentioned, "We must strengthen our resolve for shaping our great country in the vision they set out for it".

The NSA's tweet was followed by the hashtag #PakistanDay2022.