Nation Must Unite To Combat Terrorism: Amir Muqam
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, on Saturday called for national unity to tackle the rising threat of terrorism.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, the successful implementation of the National Action Plan significantly reduced terrorist activities and steered the country toward progress.
He criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime, accusing of neglecting national security and allowing terrorism to resurface.
He expressed disappointment over those who used such serious matters for political point scoring. He stressed the need for unity and responsible conduct in addressing national challenges.
