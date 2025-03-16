Open Menu

Nation Must Unite To Combat Terrorism: Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Nation must unite to combat terrorism: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, on Saturday called for national unity to tackle the rising threat of terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, the successful implementation of the National Action Plan significantly reduced terrorist activities and steered the country toward progress.

He criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime, accusing of neglecting national security and allowing terrorism to resurface.

He expressed disappointment over those who used such serious matters for political point scoring. He stressed the need for unity and responsible conduct in addressing national challenges.

Recent Stories

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

45 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

5 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

5 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

5 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

5 hours ago
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

5 hours ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

6 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

7 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan