'Nation needs same spirit of Pakistan Movement to make progress'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The nation once again needed the same determination to make the country stronger and united, which it showed during the Pakistan Movement.

This was stated by Dr Ehsan Zafar, prominent leader of Majlis-e-Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan and vice president of Tehreek-e-Nojawanan-e-Pakistan while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said the Independence Day was a day of sacrifice, loyalty, allegiance and dedication.

He said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with several resources in the form of water, mountains, minerals and best fertile agriculture land.

Dr Ehsan said the nation should work on the lines given by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) if it wants to go forward in all sectors of life.

He said that quality education under the well-designed curriculum should be introduced so that the youth could practically contribute its share to the progress of the country.

"We can compete with other nations by following the teachings of islam and guidelines of the founder of Pakistan", he said.

He greeted the nation on the 73rd Independence Day and wished success,progress and prosperity for the country.