UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Nation Needs Same Spirit Of Pakistan Movement To Make Progress'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:43 PM

'Nation needs same spirit of Pakistan Movement to make progress'

The nation once again needed the same determination to make the country stronger and united, which it showed during the Pakistan Movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The nation once again needed the same determination to make the country stronger and united, which it showed during the Pakistan Movement.

This was stated by Dr Ehsan Zafar, prominent leader of Majlis-e-Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan and vice president of Tehreek-e-Nojawanan-e-Pakistan while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said the Independence Day was a day of sacrifice, loyalty, allegiance and dedication.

He said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with several resources in the form of water, mountains, minerals and best fertile agriculture land.

Dr Ehsan said the nation should work on the lines given by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) if it wants to go forward in all sectors of life.

He said that quality education under the well-designed curriculum should be introduced so that the youth could practically contribute its share to the progress of the country.

"We can compete with other nations by following the teachings of islam and guidelines of the founder of Pakistan", he said.

He greeted the nation on the 73rd Independence Day and wished success,progress and prosperity for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Agriculture Progress Same Independence All Share Best

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

16 minutes ago

Chinese FM congratulates new Sri Lanka FM Dinesh G ..

3 minutes ago

Online admissions process start in KP colleges

3 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida's gets tourism industry relief of Rs 17 ..

3 minutes ago

All set by Pak, Kashmir expatriates to observe Ind ..

3 minutes ago

'Pain Has Changed:' Russia Mourns Victims of Kursk ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.