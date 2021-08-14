Nation needs to promote faith, unity, discipline: Dr. Robina Farooq

Prof Dr Robina Farooq Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) said that the nation needs to promote Quaid-e-Azam's clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Robina Farooq Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) said that the nation needs to promote Quaid-e-Azam's clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe.

She was addressing Jashn-e-Azadi program arranged at GCWUF. The day began with special prayers for the prosperity and progress of the country whereas Vice Chancellor hoisted national flag during the ceremony.

On this occasion, she stressed the need to iron out differences among the society, ending prejudice, and to promote the message of peace.

She said, "We got a country after great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress." She saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to get a country for Muslims.

She also said that education is the prerequisite to make development. "Keeping in view, we have to expedite the efforts to raise the awareness among the people and increase literacy rate with quality education," she added.

A large number of university students and faculty members were also present on the occasion.