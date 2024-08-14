Nation needs to promote faith, unity, discipline: Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli has said that the nation needs to promote Quaid-e-Azam’s clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe.

She was addressing the Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day) ceremony arranged at GCUWF to celebrate 77th Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm.

Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli flanked by former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan and MPA Uzma Raja unfurled the national flag while university guards presented salute to the flag in addition to demonstrating March Past.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nazli stressed the need to iron out differences among the society, ending prejudice, and to promote the message of peace.

She said, "We got a country after the great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress."

She also saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters, who devoted their lives to get a country for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

She hoped that the country would be counted in the list of developed countries one day.

She further said that education is the prerequisite to make development. "Keeping in view, we have to expedite the efforts to raise the awareness among the people and increase literacy rate with quality education," she added.

Later, she also planted a sapling in the university lawn while Arts and Design Department arranged poster competition under the title of Jashan-e-Azadi.