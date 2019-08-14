UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Needs To Promote Faith, Unity, Discipline; Dr Robina Farooq

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

Nation needs to promote faith, unity, discipline; Dr Robina Farooq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Prof Dr Robina Farooq Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) said that the nation needs to promote Quaid-e-Azam's clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe.

She was addressing the people gathered here on Wednesday to celebrate Independence Day which was celebrated at the GCWUF with zeal and enthusiasm.

The day began with special prayers for the prosperity and progress of the country. Flag hoisting ceremony was administrated by the Vice Chancellor followed by national anthem.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq stressed the need to iron out differences among the society, ending prejudice, and to promote the message of peace.

She said that we got a country after the great sacrifices.

Now, its our duty to work hard for its progress. She saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters, who devoted their lives to get a country for Muslims.

She opined hope on the young dynamic individuals that the country would be counted in the list of developed countries one day, she added that education was the prerequisite to make development. Keeping in view, we have to expedite the efforts to raise the awareness among the people and increase literacy rate with quality education.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, MPA Firdous Rae and Director COMSATS University Sahiwal Campus Dr Saleem Farooq also addressed the function.

Later, the Vice Chancellor also cut cake and prayed for national progress and prosperity.

More Stories From Pakistan

