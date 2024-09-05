Nation Needs Unity Of 1965 War: Rana Faraz Noon
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Seraikistan Democratic Party Chairman Rana Muhammad Faraz Noon said on Thursday that Pakistan today required the same unity it displayed during the 1965 war.
In his message on Defense Day, he remarked that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten and that the nation must safeguard not only the country's geography but also its ideology.
Rana Noon highlighted that Defense Day was a time to renew our pledge to defend Pakistan. He urged the people to overcome divisions of hatred and animosity, and face external forces with determination. “It’s time to prove to the world that the warmth of faith still burns strong in our hearts,” he added.
Reflecting on the significance of September 6, Rana Noon remarked that it was a day when unparalleled courage and bravery were displayed by the Pakistani forces and citizens. “This day marks the moment when India launched an attack on Pakistan, but our army and people responded with a fierce, unprecedented defense that the world remembers,” he said.
He added, “On this Defense Day, we must not forget the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who continue to endure the worst violations of human rights.”
