Open Menu

Nation Never Forget Sacrifices Of Young Martyrs Of ASP: Rubaba

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Nation never forget sacrifices of young martyrs of ASP: Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development Department, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that the nation could never forget the sacrifices of the young martyrs who wrote a tale of resilience and survival with their blood.

She expressed these views in a heartfelt message on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (ASP) tragedy.

She said that the courage and patience of these innocent children and their parents would always be remembered.

She remarked that this tragic incident was a dark chapter of barbarity by terrorists, which shook the entire nation but also strengthened its resolve.

"Today, we pay tribute to those innocent children and teachers who sacrificed their lives and taught the nation a lesson of unity," she said.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized the need to honor these great sacrifices by building a society that stands as a symbol of solidarity and peace against terrorism and extremism.

On this occasion, she also saluted the unwavering determination and sacrifice of the parents of the APS martyrs, saying their perseverance serves as a beacon of hope and strength for the entire nation.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Young Women Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

2 hours ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

4 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan