UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Not Budge From Sacrifices For Pakistan's Security, Development: Jam Kamal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:46 PM

Nation not budge from sacrifices for Pakistan's security, development: Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Day was a day to renew the pledge that the nation would not hesitate from any sacrifices for the security, stability and development of the motherland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Day was a day to renew the pledge that the nation would not hesitate from any sacrifices for the security, stability and development of the motherland.

The chief minister, in a message, said March 23, 1940 was a great day for the Muslims of the Sub-continent. On that day they adopted the Pakistan Resolution, which proved to be a milestone in their struggle for a separate homeland.

On the day, he said, the Muslims of India set their destiny, and fully supported the understanding, firm belief, political foresight and practical struggle of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that made the Muslims not a minority but a separate nation that had a unique identity.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the Pakistan Resolution was the basis for the establishment of a separate Muslim state on the world map, where various nations and units had settled.

The chief minister prayed that Allah Almighty make Pakistan the cradle of peace, security and development, and keep it safe from epidemicslike coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Balochistan Chief Minister World Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day March Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

514 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs viola ..

4 minutes ago

Attack on US Military Base in Eastern Syria Leads ..

4 minutes ago

World Optometry Day celebrated to mark optometry a ..

4 minutes ago

NATO to Integrate Climate Change Issues Into Missi ..

8 minutes ago

GB people mark Pakistan Day with zeal, fervour

8 minutes ago

DSDCC approves construction of 10 roads

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.